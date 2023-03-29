U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrea President, Medical Information Service Systems Technician, 379th EMDSS, shows the wiring inside of a CAT-5 Ethernet cable at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 11, 2023. When repairing and splicing wiring during her IT duties, wire pairs must be matched correctly to ensure data and power connectivity. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Bayard Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 08:17
|Photo ID:
|7713772
|VIRIN:
|230311-F-VL294-1017
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Like a Cable Boss: Connecting Medical Technology [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Bayard Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Like a Cable Boss: Connecting Medical Technology
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT