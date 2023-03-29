U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrea President, Medical Information Service Systems Technician, 379th EMDSS, shows the wiring inside of a CAT-5 Ethernet cable at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 11, 2023. When repairing and splicing wiring during her IT duties, wire pairs must be matched correctly to ensure data and power connectivity. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Bayard Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 08:17 Photo ID: 7713772 VIRIN: 230311-F-VL294-1017 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.62 MB Location: QA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Like a Cable Boss: Connecting Medical Technology [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Bayard Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.