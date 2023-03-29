U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrea President, Medical Information Service Systems Technician, 379th EMDSS, poses next to the DX-D 300 X-Ray machine where she restored network connectivity for sending X-Rays in the AFCENT area of responsibility at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 11, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Bayard Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2023 Date Posted: 03.31.2023 08:17 Photo ID: 7713776 VIRIN: 230311-F-VL294-1006 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.51 MB Location: QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Like a Cable Boss: Connecting Medical Technology [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Bayard Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.