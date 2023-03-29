Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    70th ISRW assembles for Spring 2023 SLS at Goodfellow AFB [Image 13 of 14]

    70th ISRW assembles for Spring 2023 SLS at Goodfellow AFB

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin Ramos 

    70th ISR Wing

    Airmen from the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, participate in a physical training session with Airmen assigned to the 17th Training Wing during the 70th ISRW’s Spring 2023 Senior Leadership Summit, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 21. The 70th ISRW, which is headquartered at Fort Meade, Maryland, held the SLS for command teams across the wing to gather and discuss ways to improve training for cryptologic Airmen. During the summit, senior leaders had the opportunity to engage with students at the 17th TRW to share career knowledge and experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 08:20
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    ACC
    Goodfellow AFB
    SLS
    70th ISRW
    17th TRW
    16th AF

