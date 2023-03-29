70th ISRW assembles for Spring 2023 SLS at Goodfellow AFB

Airmen from the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, participate in a physical training session with Airmen assigned to the 17th Training Wing during the 70th ISRW’s Spring 2023 Senior Leadership Summit, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 21. The 70th ISRW, which is headquartered at Fort Meade, Maryland, held the SLS for command teams across the wing to gather and discuss ways to improve training for cryptologic Airmen. During the summit, senior leaders had the opportunity to engage with students at the 17th TRW to share career knowledge and experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

