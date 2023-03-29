70th ISRW assembles for Spring 2023 SLS at Goodfellow AFB

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicole Gill, 373rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group senior enlisted leader, asks a question during the 70th ISR Wing’s Spring 2023 Senior Leadership Summit, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 21. The purpose of this Spring’s SLS was for the 70th ISRW, which has geographically separated units spanning 28 locations worldwide, to gather all its command teams in person to collaborate on ways to strengthen its cryptologic force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

