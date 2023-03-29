70th ISRW assembles for Spring 2023 SLS at Goodfellow AFB

Theresa Gathers, “Dare to Lead” facilitator, conducts a training session during the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing’s Spring 2023 Senior Leadership Summit, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 21. The themes for this summit were resilience, readiness, and results. There were training sessions and methods offered to command teams on how to identify and enhance programs related to these themes within their units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

