    HC-130J Combat King II aircraft [Image 4 of 6]

    HC-130J Combat King II aircraft

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Robert DeBerry 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Michael Cashman, a loadmaster on the HC-130J Combat King II aircraft with the 211th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, waits for clearance before leaving Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson with a delegation of 32 soldiers, airmen and civilians from the Alaska National Guard and Department of Military and Veterans Affairs bound for Gambell, Alaska, on St. Lawrence Island March 28, 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 21:26
    Photo ID: 7713095
    VIRIN: 230328-O-DX219-742
    Resolution: 5400x3600
    Size: 0 B
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HC-130J Combat King II aircraft [Image 6 of 6], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

