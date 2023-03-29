Alaska Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Michael Cashman, a loadmaster on the HC-130J Combat King II aircraft with the 211th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, waits for clearance before leaving Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson with a delegation of 32 soldiers, airmen and civilians from the Alaska National Guard and Department of Military and Veterans Affairs bound for Gambell, Alaska, on St. Lawrence Island March 28, 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 21:26 Photo ID: 7713095 VIRIN: 230328-O-DX219-742 Resolution: 5400x3600 Size: 0 B Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HC-130J Combat King II aircraft [Image 6 of 6], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.