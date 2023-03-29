Date Taken: 03.27.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 21:26 Photo ID: 7713081 VIRIN: 230328-O-DX219-115 Resolution: 5400x3600 Size: 0 B Location: GAMBELL, AK, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, HC-130J Combat King II aircraft with the 211th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing [Image 6 of 6], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.