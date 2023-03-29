Alaska Air National Guard Maj. Corey Callahan, left, and Maj. Brent Kramer, right, pilot the HC-130J Combat King II aircraft with the 211th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing to Gambell, Alaska for an Alaska Heroism ceremony March 28, 2023. (National Guard Photo by Robert DeBerry)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 21:26
|Photo ID:
|7713081
|VIRIN:
|230328-O-DX219-115
|Resolution:
|5400x3600
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|GAMBELL, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, HC-130J Combat King II aircraft with the 211th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing [Image 6 of 6], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
