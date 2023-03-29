Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HC-130J Combat King II aircraft with the 211th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing

    GAMBELL, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Robert DeBerry 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Air National Guard Maj. Corey Callahan, left, and Maj. Brent Kramer, right, pilot the HC-130J Combat King II aircraft with the 211th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing to Gambell, Alaska for an Alaska Heroism ceremony March 28, 2023. (National Guard Photo by Robert DeBerry)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 21:26
    Location: GAMBELL, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HC-130J Combat King II aircraft with the 211th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing [Image 6 of 6], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

