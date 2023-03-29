JBPHH Dining Facilities support nutritional goals

Pictured is the Silver Dolphin Bistro March 30, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The Silver Dolphin has in-place the Go for Green program, a military-wide initiative to encourage better food and beverage selections with the aim to optimize performance, readiness, and health. Go for Green utilizes a food labeling system that helps service members identify healthier food choices in the dining facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

