    JBPHH Dining Facilities support nutritional goals [Image 1 of 2]

    JBPHH Dining Facilities support nutritional goals

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Thompson 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Pictured is the Hale Aina Dining Facility March 30, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The Hale Aina participated in the Go for Green program, which is a military-wide initiative to encourage better food and beverage selections with the aim to optimize performance, readiness, and health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 20:33
    Location: HI, US
    This work, JBPHH Dining Facilities support nutritional goals [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usn
    usaf
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam

