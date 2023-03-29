Pictured is the Hale Aina Dining Facility March 30, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The Hale Aina participated in the Go for Green program, which is a military-wide initiative to encourage better food and beverage selections with the aim to optimize performance, readiness, and health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 20:33
|Photo ID:
|7713012
|VIRIN:
|230330-F-JB127-0028
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBPHH Dining Facilities support nutritional goals [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT