    Thunderbirds bring the ‘thunder’ to Thunder and Lightning over Arizona [Image 9 of 12]

    Thunderbirds bring the ‘thunder’ to Thunder and Lightning over Arizona

    DAVIS MONTHAN AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform a series of demonstrations at Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 25 - 26, 2023. The Thunderbirds perform all around the world to display the pride, precision and professionalism the USAF represents.

