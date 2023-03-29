Date Taken: 03.27.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 16:09 Photo ID: 7712568 VIRIN: 230327-F-XN197-024 Resolution: 2421x1614 Size: 278.56 KB Location: DAVIS MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Thunderbirds bring the ‘thunder’ to Thunder and Lightning over Arizona [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.