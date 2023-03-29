The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform a series of demonstrations at Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 25 - 26, 2023. The Thunderbirds perform all around the world to display the pride, precision and professionalism the USAF represents.
03.27.2023
|03.27.2023
03.30.2023 16:10
|03.30.2023 16:10
7712573
|7712573
|VIRIN:
|230327-F-XN197-131
6810x4540
|6810x4540
1.45 MB
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US
0
|0
0
|0
This work, Thunderbirds bring the ‘thunder’ to Thunder and Lightning over Arizona [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
