Chief Warrant Officer 4 Bartley Johnson, inspector supervisor with the 115th Maintenance Company, welcomes Soldiers to the 10th annual Utah Mechanic of the Year Competition at Camp Williams, Utah, March 27, 2023. Hosted by the Utah National Guard, the Utah Mechanic of the Year Competition kicks off the Equipment Readiness Symposium (formerly Maintenance Symposium), which is a week-long event that concentrates on honing vehicle and equipment maintenance proficiencies. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 13:53
|Photo ID:
|7712154
|VIRIN:
|230327-Z-PL204-0003
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.87 MB
|Location:
|CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah Mechanic of the Year Competition 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Jordan Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
