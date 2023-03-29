Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah Mechanic of the Year Competition 2023 [Image 4 of 10]

    Utah Mechanic of the Year Competition 2023

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Federal technicians from various Utah National Guard maintenance shops put their skills to the test during the 10th annual Utah Mechanic of the Year Competition at Camp Williams, Utah, March 27, 2023. Hosted by the Utah National Guard, the Utah Mechanic of the Year Competition kicks off the Equipment Readiness Symposium (formerly Maintenance Symposium), which is a week-long event that concentrates on honing vehicle and equipment maintenance proficiencies. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah Mechanic of the Year Competition 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Jordan Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    UTNG
    Mechanic of the Year
    Equipment Readiness Symposium

