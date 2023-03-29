Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Suffolk College visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 2 of 4]

    West Suffolk College visits RAF Mildenhall

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen demonstrate the functionality of the flying boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 23, 2022. West Suffolk College students learned about the KC-135 Stratotanker and its capabilities during a base tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

