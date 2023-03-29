Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    West Suffolk College students visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 1 of 4]

    West Suffolk College students visits RAF Mildenhall

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    West Suffolk College students visited the 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance shop during a base tour at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 23, 2022. The aircraft structural maintenance shop helps maintain the hull structure of aircraft on RAF Mildenhall by repairing or replicating damaged sheet metal parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 10:09
    Photo ID: 7711455
    VIRIN: 230330-F-AB266-1019
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.01 MB
    Location: ENG, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Suffolk College students visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    West Suffolk College students visits RAF Mildenhall
    West Suffolk College visits RAF Mildenhall
    West Suffolk College visits RAF Mildenhall
    West Suffolk College visits RAF Mildenhall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #RAFMildenhall #100ARW #BloodyHundreth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT