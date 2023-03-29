U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron briefed the students on the boom pod to West Suffolk College students during a base tour at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 23, 2022. The students learned about the functionalities of the boom pod and the role of a boom operator. (U.S. Air Force Mildenhall photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 03.30.2023 10:09 Photo ID: 7711458 VIRIN: 230330-F-AB266-275 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 19.34 MB Location: ENG, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, West Suffolk College visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.