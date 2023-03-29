U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron briefed the students on the boom pod to West Suffolk College students during a base tour at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 23, 2022. The students learned about the functionalities of the boom pod and the role of a boom operator. (U.S. Air Force Mildenhall photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)
This work, West Suffolk College visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
