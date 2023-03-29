Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Suffolk College visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 3 of 4]

    West Suffolk College visits RAF Mildenhall

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron briefed the students on the boom pod to West Suffolk College students during a base tour at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 23, 2022. The students learned about the functionalities of the boom pod and the role of a boom operator. (U.S. Air Force Mildenhall photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

    This work, West Suffolk College visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

