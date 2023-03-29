U.S. Air Force Col. George Buch, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, signs a mural to signify April 1st as the start of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 27, 2023. During the month of April, AASAB is hosting several SAAPM events to raise awareness and encourage a personal commitment by all service members to create a professional culture where sexual assault is not tolerated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 03:12
|Photo ID:
|7710878
|VIRIN:
|230327-F-HK519-1050
|Resolution:
|5650x3759
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SAAPM: Stand against sexual assault [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS
