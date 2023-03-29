Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAAPM: Stand against sexual assault [Image 1 of 5]

    SAAPM: Stand against sexual assault

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Rebekah Morris, the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing sexual assault response coordinator, talks to Wing leadership about the importance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 27, 2023. During the month of April, AASAB is hosting several SAAPM events to raise awareness and encourage a personal commitment by all service members to create a professional culture where sexual assault is not tolerated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 03:11
    VIRIN: 230327-F-HK519-1015
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    SARC
    SAPR
    zero tolerance
    SAAPM

