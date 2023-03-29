SAAPM: Stand against sexual assault

U.S. Air Force Col. George Buch, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 386th AEW command chief, sign a mural to signify April 1st as the start of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 27, 2023. During the month of April, AASAB is hosting several SAAPM events to raise awareness and encourage a personal commitment by all service members to create a professional culture where sexual assault is not tolerated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

Date Taken: 03.27.2023