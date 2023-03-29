PHILIPPINE SEA (March 14, 2023) Quartermaster Seaman Kyle Mitchell, from Roselle, New Jersey, maintains logs in the pilothouse aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 01:34
|Photo ID:
|7710818
|VIRIN:
|230314-N-YA628-2073
|Resolution:
|5394x3596
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shiloh Quartermaster Maintains Logs [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT