Shiloh Officer Maintains Logbook

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 14, 2023) Ensign Luis Campos, from New York City, maintains logs in the pilothouse aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

