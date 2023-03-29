Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shiloh Sailors Man the Helm [Image 1 of 5]

    Shiloh Sailors Man the Helm

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 14, 2023) Seaman Mauricio Esparza, from Berwyn, Illinois, and Seaman Bailey Suson, from Las Vegas, man the helm in the pilothouse aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 01:34
    Photo ID: 7710814
    VIRIN: 230314-N-YA628-2008
    Resolution: 5093x3395
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shiloh Sailors Man the Helm [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shiloh Sailors Man the Helm
    Shiloh Officer Maintains Logbook
    Shiloh Sailor Monitors Surface Contacts
    Shiloh Sailor Monitors Surface Contacts
    Shiloh Quartermaster Maintains Logs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navigation
    bridge
    watch
    steering

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT