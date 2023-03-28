230215-N-N1809-001 San Diego, CA (Feb. 15, 2023) A graphic concept of quantum technology depicts two ships at sea in the background and a large, stylized molecule in the foreground. Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific’s scientists and engineers are leading quantum research, collaboration, and training among warfare centers. (U.S. Navy illustration by NIWC Pacific/Released.)
NIWC Pacific and its partners are building a quantum Navy
