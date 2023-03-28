230215-N-N1809-001 San Diego, CA (Feb. 15, 2023) A graphic concept of quantum technology depicts two ships at sea in the background and a large, stylized molecule in the foreground. Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific’s scientists and engineers are leading quantum research, collaboration, and training among warfare centers. (U.S. Navy illustration by NIWC Pacific/Released.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 17:04 Photo ID: 7710150 VIRIN: 230215-N-N1809-001 Resolution: 732x920 Size: 782.55 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NIWC Pacific and its partners are building a quantum Navy [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.