Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NIWC Pacific and its partners are building a quantum Navy [Image 3 of 3]

    NIWC Pacific and its partners are building a quantum Navy

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

    230215-N-N1809-001 San Diego, CA (Feb. 15, 2023) A graphic concept of quantum technology depicts two ships at sea in the background and a large, stylized molecule in the foreground. Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific’s scientists and engineers are leading quantum research, collaboration, and training among warfare centers. (U.S. Navy illustration by NIWC Pacific/Released.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 17:04
    Photo ID: 7710150
    VIRIN: 230215-N-N1809-001
    Resolution: 732x920
    Size: 782.55 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIWC Pacific and its partners are building a quantum Navy [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NIWC Pacific and its partners are building a quantum Navy
    NIWC Pacific and its partners are building a quantum Navy
    NIWC Pacific and its partners are building a quantum Navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NIWC Pacific and its partners are building a quantum Navy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    information warfare
    quantum
    quantum mechanics
    quantum computing
    NIWC Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT