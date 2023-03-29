Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Pacific and its partners are building a quantum Navy [Image 1 of 3]

    NIWC Pacific and its partners are building a quantum Navy

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

    220201-N-N1809-001 San Diego, CA (Feb. 1, 2022) Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific’s dilution fridge enables scientists and engineers to perform measurements of quantum systems in the tens of millikelvin, colder than outer space. NIWC Pacific’s scientists and engineers are leading quantum research, collaboration, and training among warfare centers. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo/Released.)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 17:04
    VIRIN: 220201-N-N1809-001
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    quantum
    quantum mechanics
    quantum computing
    NIWC Pacific
    dilution fridge

