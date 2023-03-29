Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Pacific and its partners are building a quantum Navy [Image 2 of 3]

    NIWC Pacific and its partners are building a quantum Navy

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    230124-N-N1809-001 San Diego, CA (Jan. 24, 2023) Michael O’Brien, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific engineer, performs an outdoor experiment with a superconducting quantum interference device array sensor, which resides in the dome-shaped cryopod atop the backpack; the backpack contains a battery and supporting digital readout instrumentation. NIWC Pacific’s scientists and engineers are leading quantum research, collaboration, and training among warfare centers. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo/Released.)

    This work, NIWC Pacific and its partners are building a quantum Navy [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    information warfare
    quantum
    quantum computing
    NIWC Pacific
    superconducting

