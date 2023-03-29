Dragon’s Lair 8 Panel Members pass around a 3D printed mortar sight at the University of South Florida Inventors Research Park in Tampa, Florida, March 29, 2023. This sight is an early prototype created to provide more protection when firing a lightweight company mortar. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maxine Baen)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 17:10
|Photo ID:
|7710137
|VIRIN:
|230329-A-EL797-260
|Resolution:
|1747x1165
|Size:
|366.3 KB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dragon’s Lair 8 Panel Members pass around a 3D printed mortar sight [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Maxine Baen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
INNOVATION CHAMPION: 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Named Winners of Dragon’s Lair 8.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT