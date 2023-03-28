Dragon’s Lair 8 Panel Members pass around a 3D printed mortar sight at the University of South Florida Inventors Research Park in Tampa, Florida, March 29, 2023. This sight is an early prototype created to provide more protection when firing a lightweight company mortar. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maxine Baen)

