    Dragon’s Lair 8 Panel Members pass around a 3D printed mortar sight [Image 3 of 5]

    Dragon’s Lair 8 Panel Members pass around a 3D printed mortar sight

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Maxine Baen 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Dragon’s Lair 8 Panel Members pass around a 3D printed mortar sight at the University of South Florida Inventors Research Park in Tampa, Florida, March 29, 2023. This sight is an early prototype created to provide more protection when firing a lightweight company mortar. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Maxine Baen)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    INNOVATION CHAMPION: 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Named Winners of Dragon&rsquo;s Lair 8.

    #Dragon'sLair #Innovation

