Master Sgt. Geoff Cerrone, a loadmaster assigned to the 139th Airlift Squadron, part of the 109th Airlift Wing, prepares a LC-130 Hercules for departure at McMurdo Station, Antarctica. The 109th Airlift Wing flies the only ski-equipped LC-130s in the world and supports the National Science Foundation research efforts in Antarctica every year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gabriel Enders)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 11:04
|Photo ID:
|7709054
|VIRIN:
|230226-Z-F3860-001
|Resolution:
|6514x4343
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|AQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Deep Freeze [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT