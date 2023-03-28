NY Air Guard supports Antarctic research with 5 planes, 420 Airmen

Courtesy Photo | Cargo is loaded onto a LC-130 Hercules at McMurdo Station, Antarctica to be delivered...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cargo is loaded onto a LC-130 Hercules at McMurdo Station, Antarctica to be delivered to a research station on the continent. The 109th Airlift Wing flies the only ski-equipped LC-130s in the world and supports the National Science Foundation research efforts in Antarctica every year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gabriel Enders) see less | View Image Page

STRATTON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Scotia, New York --The New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing flew more than 180 missions from October 2022 to March 2023 in support of National Science Foundation research in Antarctica.



The wing deployed 420 Airmen and five ski-equipped LC-130 Hercules transport planes to the southern continent as part of Operation Deep Freeze, the Department of Defense logistics support for the National Science Foundation’s Antarctica Program.



Missions flown by the 109th Airmen included transporting personnel, equipment, and supplies from Christchurch, New Zealand to McMurdo Station, the largest research station in Antarctica, and to research stations throughout the continent of Antarctica.



During the support season, the 109th Airlift Wing utilized its fleet of LC-130 Hercules aircraft, which are specially modified to operate in extreme cold weather conditions.



The aircraft are equipped with skis for landing on ice and snow and are capable of transporting cargo and personnel to remote locations across the continent.



The LC-130s flown by the 109th are the largest ski-equipped aircraft in the world.



“I am extremely proud of our multi-capable Airmen and the team’s efforts put forth this year for the Operation Deep Freeze mission,” said Col. Christian Sander, commander of the 109th Airlift Wing.



“We were able to complete additional inter-continental missions than originally planned,” Sander added.



The season began with 46 planned inter-continental missions, but the number grew to 68 when more personnel had to be transported via aircraft to McMurdo than originally planned.



The Airmen completed more than 1,500 flight hours and transported 1.2 million pounds of fuel, 2.2 million pounds of cargo and 903 passengers.



The 109th Airlift Wing is based at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, New York. The unit has been supporting Operation Deep Freeze since 1998 and has played a critical role in enabling scientific research in Antarctica.



“We have truly demonstrated agile employment of our LC-130s in the harshest environment known to mankind and operate at the peak of our skill sets supplying the United States Antarctic Program and the National Science Foundation un-matched logistical support, all while maintaining an impeccable safety record for our airmen and aircraft,” Sander said.



With the completion of the support season, the 109th Airlift Wing Airmen will return to its base at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, New York, where they will prepare for deployment to Greenland in support of science research there.



Those missions will begin in April 2023.