Cargo is loaded onto a LC-130 Hercules at McMurdo Station, Antarctica to be delivered to a research station on the continent. The 109th Airlift Wing flies the only ski-equipped LC-130s in the world and supports the National Science Foundation research efforts in Antarctica every year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gabriel Enders)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 11:04
|Photo ID:
|7709056
|VIRIN:
|230226-Z-F3860-003
|Resolution:
|5410x3478
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|AQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Deep Freeze [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT