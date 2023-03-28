Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Deep Freeze [Image 3 of 6]

    Operation Deep Freeze

    ANTARCTICA

    02.26.2023

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    Cargo is loaded onto a LC-130 Hercules at McMurdo Station, Antarctica to be delivered to a research station on the continent. The 109th Airlift Wing flies the only ski-equipped LC-130s in the world and supports the National Science Foundation research efforts in Antarctica every year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gabriel Enders)

