Once achieving their objective, squads of the 1 BN 114 INF BN take up a defensive perimeter during a live fire support mission at range 59c on Fort Dix. (Image provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TD) Training Division / Steven Roussel)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 09:07
|Photo ID:
|7708597
|VIRIN:
|230325-O-BC272-042
|Resolution:
|4155x2175
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Range 61- Troop Movement Live Fire Teams - 1 BN 114 INF, 25 March 2023 [Image 17 of 17], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
