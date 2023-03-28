Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Range 61- Troop Movement Live Fire Teams - 1 BN 114 INF, 25 March 2023 [Image 14 of 17]

    Range 61- Troop Movement Live Fire Teams - 1 BN 114 INF, 25 March 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Engineers of the 1 BN 114 INF BN creates an opening in an obstacle for the infantry platoon during a live fire support mission at range 59c on Fort Dix. (Image provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TD) Training Division / Steven Roussel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 09:07
    Photo ID: 7708594
    VIRIN: 230325-O-BC272-685
    Resolution: 4118x2735
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Range 61- Troop Movement Live Fire Teams - 1 BN 114 INF, 25 March 2023 [Image 17 of 17], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Army Fort Dix Troop Movement Teams New Jersey

