Once achieving their objective, squads of the 1 BN 114 INF BN take up a defensive perimeter during a live fire support mission at range 59c on Fort Dix. (Image provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TD) Training Division / Steven Roussel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 09:07 Photo ID: 7708596 VIRIN: 230325-O-BC272-864 Resolution: 4065x1671 Size: 1.39 MB Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Range 61- Troop Movement Live Fire Teams - 1 BN 114 INF, 25 March 2023 [Image 17 of 17], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.