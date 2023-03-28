405th AFSB LOGCAP supports Camp Simba in Kenya with power upgrades, distribution

A contractor briefs the layout of underground power lines supporting numerous facilities at Camp Simba, Kenya, to a group of personnel from the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron base civil engineer team. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program is tasked with assisting the 475th EABS with assessing and potentially upgrading the power distribution on the east side of the camp. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

