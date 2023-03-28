Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    405th AFSB LOGCAP supports Camp Simba in Kenya with power upgrades, distribution [Image 2 of 2]

    405th AFSB LOGCAP supports Camp Simba in Kenya with power upgrades, distribution

    KENYA

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A contractor shows a group of personnel from the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron base civil engineer team one of the transfer switches at Camp Simba, Kenya, that possibly needs to be rewired or switched out pending the final assessment. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program is tasked with assisting the 475th EABS with assessing and potentially upgrading the power distribution at the camp. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 05:18
    Photo ID: 7708250
    VIRIN: 230329-A-SM279-447
    Resolution: 2597x3481
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: KE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB LOGCAP supports Camp Simba in Kenya with power upgrades, distribution [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    405th AFSB LOGCAP supports Camp Simba in Kenya with power upgrades, distribution
    405th AFSB LOGCAP supports Camp Simba in Kenya with power upgrades, distribution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    405th AFSB LOGCAP supports Camp Simba in Kenya with power upgrades, distribution

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    LOGCAP
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    ArmySustainment
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT