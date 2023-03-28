405th AFSB LOGCAP supports Camp Simba in Kenya with power upgrades, distribution

A contractor shows a group of personnel from the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron base civil engineer team one of the transfer switches at Camp Simba, Kenya, that possibly needs to be rewired or switched out pending the final assessment. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program is tasked with assisting the 475th EABS with assessing and potentially upgrading the power distribution at the camp. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 05:18
|Location:
|KE
