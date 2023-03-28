Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers construct unaccompanied personnel housing on Camp Humphreys in Korea [Image 1 of 6]

    Army engineers construct unaccompanied personnel housing on Camp Humphreys in Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.20.2023

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Members of the unaccompanied personnel housing project delivery team provide a tour to Brig. Gen. Kirk E. Gibbs, USACE Pacific Ocean Division commanding general, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The completed facility will consist of two 302-personnel eight-story UEPH per the current Army Standard. The housing will ensure the readiness of Servicemembers on the installation while also taking care of the community. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

