Army engineers construct unaccompanied personnel housing on Camp Humphreys in Korea

Members of the unaccompanied personnel housing project delivery team provide a tour to Brig. Gen. Kirk E. Gibbs, USACE Pacific Ocean Division commanding general, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The completed facility will consist of two 302-personnel eight-story UEPH per the current Army Standard. The housing will ensure the readiness of Servicemembers on the installation while also taking care of the community. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

Date Taken: 03.20.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR