Army engineers construction projects on Kunsan Air Base in Korea

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District is constructing eighteen 3rd Generation Hardened Aircraft shelters at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea. The $102.3 million project will replace first generation shelters to ensure mission readiness for the installation. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Austin Almond)
|03.23.2023
|03.29.2023 01:09
|7707779
|230323-A-A1410-1026
|4032x3024
|3.04 MB
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|0
|0
