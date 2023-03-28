Army engineers construction projects on Kunsan Air Base in Korea

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District is constructing eighteen 3rd Generation Hardened Aircraft shelters at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea. The $102.3 million project will replace first generation shelters to ensure mission readiness for the installation. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Austin Almond)

