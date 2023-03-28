Army engineers construction projects on Kunsan Air Base in Korea

Brig. Gen. Kirk E. Gibbs, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Pacific Ocean Division commanding general, toured several projects that will support the Kunsan Air Base in South Korea. USACE Far East District is constructing a new dining facility (DFAC), eighteen 3rd Generation Hardened Aircraft shelters and a new 1,413 square meter Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) facility among other projects on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Austin Almond)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 01:09
|Photo ID:
|7707776
|VIRIN:
|230323-A-A1410-1002
|Resolution:
|2338x1753
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
