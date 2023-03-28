Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army engineers construction projects on Kunsan Air Base in Korea [Image 2 of 6]

    Army engineers construction projects on Kunsan Air Base in Korea

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Brig. Gen. Kirk E. Gibbs, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Pacific Ocean Division commanding general, toured several projects that will support the Kunsan Air Base in South Korea. USACE Far East District is constructing a new dining facility (DFAC), eighteen 3rd Generation Hardened Aircraft shelters and a new 1,413 square meter Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) facility among other projects on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Austin Almond)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 01:09
    Photo ID: 7707776
    VIRIN: 230323-A-A1410-1002
    Resolution: 2338x1753
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army engineers construction projects on Kunsan Air Base in Korea [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army engineers construct unaccompanied personnel housing on Camp Humphreys in Korea
    Army engineers construction projects on Kunsan Air Base in Korea
    Army engineers construction projects on Kunsan Air Base in Korea
    Army engineers construction projects on Kunsan Air Base in Korea
    Army engineers construction projects on Kunsan Air Base in Korea
    Army engineers construction projects on Kunsan Air Base in Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    WolfPack
    USACE
    Military Construction
    USACE Far East District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT