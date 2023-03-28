Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MH-139 Grey Wolf at Barksdale AFB [Image 2 of 2]

    MH-139 Grey Wolf at Barksdale AFB

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Capt. Joshua Thompson 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    An MH-139 Grey Wolf prepares for takeoff from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., as a B-52H Stratofortress lands in the background, March 23, 2023. The aircraft, set to replace the aging UH-1N Huey, will provide emergency security response and convoy escort security at U.S. Air Force Intercontinental Ballistic Missile bases providing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Joshua Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 17:34
    Photo ID: 7706886
    VIRIN: 230323-F-OD463-0058
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 0 B
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MH-139 Grey Wolf at Barksdale AFB [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Joshua Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Helicopter
    MH 139 Grey Wolf
    MH 139
    Grey Wolf
    Defenders of Liberty Airshow

