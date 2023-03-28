MH-139 Grey Wolf at Barksdale AFB

An MH-139 Grey Wolf takes off from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 23, 2023. The aircraft, set to replace the aging UH-1N Huey, will provide emergency security response and convoy escort security at U.S. Air Force Intercontinental Ballistic Missile bases providing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Joshua Thompson)

