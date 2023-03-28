Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS GENESIS Launches [Image 4 of 4]

    MHS GENESIS Launches

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center & Fort Meade MEDDAC

    Staff at Kirk Army Health Clinic receive on-site support from individuals identified as MHS GENESIS Super Users during the launch of MHS GENESIS Mar. 25, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. MHS GENESIS, the new electronic health record for the Military Health System, launched across the National Capital Region Market Mar. 25. It integrates inpatient and outpatient electronic health records across the continuum of care from the point of injury to the military treatment facility. (Courtesy photo provided by Kirk Army Health Clinic)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    MHS GENESIS
    NCR market
    Kirk Army Health Clinic
    Meade MEDDAC

