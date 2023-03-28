MHS GENESIS Launches

Staff at Kirk Army Health Clinic receive on-site support from individuals identified as MHS GENESIS Super Users during the launch of MHS GENESIS Mar. 25, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. MHS GENESIS, the new electronic health record for the Military Health System, launched across the National Capital Region Market Mar. 25. It integrates inpatient and outpatient electronic health records across the continuum of care from the point of injury to the military treatment facility. (Courtesy photo provided by Kirk Army Health Clinic)

