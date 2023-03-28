Staff at Barquist Army Health Clinic receive on-site support from individuals identified as MHS GENESIS Super Users during the launch of MHS GENESIS Mar. 25, Fort Detrick, Maryland. MHS GENESIS, the new electronic health record for the Military Health System, launched across the National Capital Region Market Mar. 25. It integrates inpatient and outpatient electronic health records across the continuum of care from the point of injury to the military treatment facility. (Courtesy photo provided by Barquist Army Health Clinic)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2023 Date Posted: 03.28.2023 15:03 Photo ID: 7706345 VIRIN: 230325-D-D0512-1002 Resolution: 1463x2048 Size: 0 B Location: FORT DETRICK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MHS GENESIS Launches [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.