    MHS GENESIS Launches [Image 3 of 4]

    MHS GENESIS Launches

    FORT MEADE, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Michelle Gonzalez 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center & Fort Meade MEDDAC

    Pharmacy staff at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center receive on-site support from individuals identified as an MHS GENESIS Super User or individuals from previous launches who are 'paying it forward' to help train staff during the transition to MHS GENESIS at Kimbrough, Mar. 27, Fort Meade, Maryland. MHS GENESIS, the new electronic health record for the Military Health System, launched across the National Capital Region Market Mar. 25. It integrates inpatient and outpatient electronic health records across the continuum of care from the point of injury to the military treatment facility. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023
    Location: FORT MEADE, US
    This work, MHS GENESIS Launches [Image 4 of 4], by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MHS GENESIS
    NCR market
    Meade MEDDAC
    MRC, East

