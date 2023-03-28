MHS GENESIS Launches

Pharmacy staff at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center receive on-site support from individuals identified as an MHS GENESIS Super User or individuals from previous launches who are 'paying it forward' to help train staff during the transition to MHS GENESIS at Kimbrough, Mar. 27, Fort Meade, Maryland. MHS GENESIS, the new electronic health record for the Military Health System, launched across the National Capital Region Market Mar. 25. It integrates inpatient and outpatient electronic health records across the continuum of care from the point of injury to the military treatment facility. (Defense Health Agency photo by Michelle Gonzalez)

