    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District: First Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law Project Complete [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District: First Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law Project Complete

    BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Rashida Banks 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Jaime Pinkham; Fred Voigt, Jr., Dover Bluff Club; Mark Williams, Georgia Department of Natural Resources commissioner; Col. Joseph Geary, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District commander; Clay Montague, Dover Bluff Club; and Drew Young, Office of United States Senator Raphael Warnock recognize the closure of man-made cuts during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Brunswick, Georgia, March 24, 2023. The event celebrated the collective commitment of restoring the environment and the partnerships of the community contributed to the project’s success.

