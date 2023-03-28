U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District: First Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law Project Complete

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Jaime Pinkham; Fred Voigt, Jr., Dover Bluff Club; Mark Williams, Georgia Department of Natural Resources commissioner; Col. Joseph Geary, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District commander; Clay Montague, Dover Bluff Club; and Drew Young, Office of United States Senator Raphael Warnock recognize the closure of man-made cuts during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Brunswick, Georgia, March 24, 2023. The event celebrated the collective commitment of restoring the environment and the partnerships of the community contributed to the project’s success.

