    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District: First Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law Project Complete [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District: First Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law Project Complete

    BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Rashida Banks 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Principle Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Jaime Pinkham offers remarks during the Noyes Cut Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Brunswick, Georgia, March 24, 2023. The Bi-partisan Infrastructure Law allowed the Corps to award a $3.1 million contract for the Noyes Cut Ecosystem Restoration Project.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 13:58
    Photo ID: 7706099
    VIRIN: 230324-A-FL297-125
    Resolution: 5579x3719
    Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US 
    Georgia Department of Natural Resources Coastal Resources Division
    Georgia Department of Natural Resources
    Satilla Riverkeeper
    Nature Conservancy Coastal Climate Adaptation
    Dover Bluff Hunting and Fishing Club
    Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works

