Kelie Moore, Federal Consistency Coordinator, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Ashby Worley, Nature Conservancy Coastal Climate Adaptation director, discuss the work completed for the Noyes Cut Ecosystem Restoration Project, which has the primary purpose of increasing tidal exchange throughout the system, restoring salinity gradients to Dover Creek, and reducing shoaling on Umbrella Creek.

Date Taken: 03.23.2023
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District: First Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law Project Complete