Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District: First Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law Project Complete [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District: First Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law Project Complete

    BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Rashida Banks 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Kelie Moore, Federal Consistency Coordinator, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Ashby Worley, Nature Conservancy Coastal Climate Adaptation director, discuss the work completed for the Noyes Cut Ecosystem Restoration Project, which has the primary purpose of increasing tidal exchange throughout the system, restoring salinity gradients to Dover Creek, and reducing shoaling on Umbrella Creek.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 13:58
    Photo ID: 7706058
    VIRIN: 230324-A-FL297-524
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 0 B
    Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District: First Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law Project Complete [Image 5 of 5], by Rashida Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District: First Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law Project Complete
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District: First Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law Project Complete
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District: First Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law Project Complete
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District: First Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law Project Complete
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District: First Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law Project Complete

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia Department of Natural Resources Coastal Resources Division
    Georgia Department of Natural Resources
    Satilla Riverkeeper
    Dover Bluff Hunting and Fishing Club
    Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works
    Nature Conservancy Coastal Climate Adaptation,

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT