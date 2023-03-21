Desert Lightning Team members walk along the flight line in search of foreign object debris at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 27, 2023. During a FOD walk, personnel walk through a designated area to remove trash, rocks, loose metal objects, or anything else that may be or could be a FOD hazard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2023 Date Posted: 03.27.2023 15:43 Photo ID: 7703122 VIRIN: 230327-F-PV484-1102 Resolution: 3000x1688 Size: 2.05 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Post airshow FOD walk [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.